Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta Feature in Dia Mirza’s Vintage ‘Miss India’ Picture

Dia Mirza picked the best nostalgia picture to mark Throwback Thursday. The actress-model mined the most precious gem from the vault of her memories and treated her online family with a glimpse of the same. Dia, who is a producer and social worker, is also the winner of Miss Asia Pacific International (2000). The same year, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta won their respective pageant titles. Priyanka was crowned Miss World and Lara, Miss Universe. The former beauty queens look gorgeous dressed in black attires as they sport Femina Miss India sashes. Dia in a black coat, Priyanka in a midi dress and Lara, in a pantsuit are the most striking trio in the photo. “Throwing it back to the year 2000 with Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta,” wrote Dia in the caption of the lovely click.

Lara replied, “Three girls with a heart full of dreams and each other to lean on.”

Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February last year. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy in May the same year and named him Avyaan. While speaking to ETimes recently, the 40-year-old shared about the most challenging ordeal from the time she was pregnant.

Dia was asked about her New Year’s post on Instagram which hinted at a near-death experience. To bid 2021 adieu, Dia wrote, “Thank you 2021 for making me a Mother.”

Take a look:

Thanking her gynaecologist, the actress said, “I had to go in for an appendectomy in the fifth month of my pregnancy. I was in and out of hospital subsequently because of an acute bacterial infection that could have led to sepsis while I was in my sixth month of pregnancy.”

Dia will collaborate with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for the second time after Thappad in the upcoming film titled Bheed.

