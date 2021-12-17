Priyanka Chopra Lashes Out at Report Referring to Her As 'Wife of Nick Jonas': 'Please Explain...'

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy promoting The Matrix Resurrections, has come down heavily on a news outlet after it referred to her as ‘wife of Nick Jonas’. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared screenshots of the text and asked if she should add her IDMB link to her bio.

The text of the screengrab shared by Priyanka Chopra read, “The wife of Nick Jonas shared…" It quoted the actress speaking on Good Morning America about her The Matrix Resurrections co-star Keanu Reeves. Highlighting the text, Priyanka wrote, “Very interesting that I’m promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I’m still referenced as ‘the wife of…’." She also said, “Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IDMB link to my bio?" Priyanka also tagged her husband, singer Nick Jonas in her post.

The Quantico star is set to make her debut in the Matrix universe as the older Sati in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise. Priyanka has actively been sharing photos from the film’s promotions on Instagram.

On the 100th episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, Priyanka revealed that Nick couldn’t control his excitement and very excitedly bragged to his fans that she had been cast in the fourth entry to the Matrix series. The fact that Nick himself is a big fan of the franchise added to the excitement, she said. The episode also starred the main stars of the franchise, Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss. Jada herself stars in the movie in a pivotal role.

Priyanka also talked about how she got cold feet just before a shot with her co-stars in Berlin. She reminisced about having sweaty hands during the shot but was motivated by a pep talk by co-star Keanu. He came up to her after the shot and told her that it was a difficult day and she had done a great job. “I think he was very astute, he can read the room well, and that meant a lot to me, especially as a new kid on the block in the movie," Priyanka added, thanking him for his kindness.

