Priyanka Chopra Lets Her Hair Down At Diljit Dosanjh's LA Concert With Lilly Singh In Tow; Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh channelled their inner Punjabi at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Los Angeles. On Wednesday night, Lilly took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she and Priyanka are having a ball at the Punjabi singer’s concert.

For the desi night out, Priyanka opted a black crop top with a pair of denim pants and a black jacket. She completed her OOTD with a sling bag and a pair of chic sunglasses. Lilly twinned with her in black. They were seen dancing to one of Diljit’s hit numbers at the concert. Lilly shared the video with the caption, “Punjabiiii." Diljit reposted the video and wrote, “We’re proud of you ladies.’

It is no secret that Lilly, Canadian comedian and talk show host, shares a close bond with both Priyanka and Diljit. She has been a part of the Diwali party that PeeCee hosted last year. As for Diljit, Lilly had previously revealed that she was moved by his sweet gesture towards her mother.

A few months ago, Lilly had taken her mother to Diljit’s concert. The singer not only met with her mother but also fell on her feet to take her blessings. The post went viral at the time.

Meanwhile, Priyanka seems to be taking a break from work and enjoying her time in LA. After celebrating her 40th birthday in Mexico last week, Priyanka joined Nick Jonas to attend Kenny Chesney’s concert in California over the weekend.

The duo shared videos from Sofi stadium on social media platforms giving us a sneak peek into their fun Sunday. In a video shared by the 40-year-old actress and entrepreneur, Priyanka was seen singing Chesney’s song along with Nick. The duo were dressed in black for the event and seemed to have fun, as per the Instagram Story shared by Priyanka. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress wore a black bralette along with a black blazer.

