Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in Bold Red Dress At Wedding She Attends With Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures from a wedding she recently attended and dropped jaws with her sexy red dress. The actress was seen attending the wedding bash with her handsome husband, singer Nick Jonas and she appeared to have had a ball!

In the pictures she shared on Instagram, Priyanka was seen wearing a long, gorgeous strapless red dress featuring a plunging neckline. Nick complemented her in a crisp grey suit. The couple was seen posing with the newlyweds and even clicked a few pictures with a few friends present at the party.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it. Also @tialouwho and @cavanaughjames damn! I missed y’all! #chengingtopowell."

Advertisement

Nick also shared a few pictures from the wedding party and wrote, “Congrats to Connie and Jesse on a beautiful wedding! Thank you for letting us be a part of your day."

The pictures received much love from fans, with many praising Priyanka. “Priyanka is so hot," a comment read. “Wow you and your date are looking 🔥🔥🔥 😘," read another comment. “Priyanka is looking so damn good for her age, she’s aging like fine wine," a third fan said.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Priyanka and Nick have been busy with work but are also making time for each other. Over the weekend, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a video and a few pictures to reveal they went out for a drive under the sun together.

Advertisement

In the video, Priyanka was seen wearing a gorgeous green dress, leaving her hair down. She accessorized with a golden neckpiece and earrings. Meanwhile, Nick looked handsome in a sweater shirt and a pair of checkered pants. In the picture that followed, Priyanka shared a hot selfie. In the third picture of the series, she posed with a pair of yellow sunglasses on and wrapped the post by sharing a picture with Nick.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here