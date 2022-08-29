Priyanka Chopra Looks Gorgeous As She Flaunts Her Shiny Long Hair In New Pic; Check Here

Priyanka Chopra is one actress who has left everyone spellbound with her acting prowess and business skills. After making an unbeatable mark in Bollywood, Priyanka is now ruling Hollywood with her back-to-back hit performances. She is an avid social media user and interacts with her followers and fans through her IG and Twitter accounts. Not just this, but she also shares daily updates. The actress has shared a selfie, in which, she is seen showing her long locks, styled in soft curls. She is wearing an open white shirt with a beige tank top and covering her face with a black mask. Priyanka Chopra opted for minimal makeup and looked the best on a Sunday. Across the photo, she wrote, “Long hair Sunday!"

Priyanka Chopra is married to American singer Nick Jonas and the two welcomed a baby girl in January through surrogacy. While the couple is yet to share a full photo of their first child, they often share glimpses of her. Priyanka and Nick have named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra shared a cute video of her daughter, in which, she was seen making her dance on a Bollywood song. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, “Saturday mornings be like." The video has close to 10 lakh likes and several celebrities have left red heart emojis in the comment section and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh wrote, “Awwwwhhhhiiiie,’ followed by a love-struck emoji and red heart emoji.

In January 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared the happy news of the arrival of their little bundle of joy. They had written, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden, and a romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan. She also has Text For You. In Bollywood, the actress will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film will be produced by Farhan Akhtar.

