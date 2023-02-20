Nick Jonas was clearly smitten by Priyanka Chopra at the Las Vegas concert. The singer, who joined his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas for their Vegas Jonas Brothers concert, shared a bunch of pictures with his gorgeous wife which he took at the concert venue. The pictures revealed Priyanka chose a smoking hot black dress for the night and twinned with Nick.

The couple posed for a few pictures, all of which had Nick holding Priyanka close. He also shared a picture in which he was seen playing the piano and a few pictures taken during the performance. Sharing the pictures, Nick captioned the post, “Vegas with you ❤️."

The comments section was filled with love for the couple. “I think we need Pri in every show lol you always give the 200%," a fan joked. “You are another man on stage when she is present," added another. “Priyanka looks absolutely gorgeous!!!" a third comment read. “Love to see those eyes that shows so much love with one and another. Love to the both of you and your beautiful baby girl," a fourth comment read.

Ahead of the concert, Priyanka shared videos on her Instagram Stories showing Nick working his magic on a piano. Sharing a two-part video of Nick playing a tune on the instrument, Priyanka wrote, “Pre show magic."

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the Hollywood film Love Again. Co-starring Outlander star Sam Heughan and singer Celine Dion, the film’s trailer recently dropped and it revealed a cameo by Nick Jonas. The film releases on May 12, 2023.

Priyanka also has projects such as Russo Brothers’ Citadel and Bollywood comeback film Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

