Priyanka Chopra Makes Heads Turn in Beige Gown; Claps for SRK as He Wins Award at Red Sea Festival

The ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival saw some noted Bollywood celebrities in attendance such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra and AR Rahman. King Khan was also awarded an honorary award at the festival which is taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Priyanka Chopra, who was seen sitting in the audience clapped for her Don co-star as he walked up to the stage to receive his award.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

For the event, Priyanka Chopra wore a shimmering beige gown. She oozed oomph as she walked the red carpet. She accessories her looks with minimalistic jewellery. Celebrity stylist Maged Helal reportedly styled the actress for the evening. Take a look at the photos:

Other noted stars who graced the event included US actress Sharon Stone, Guy Ritchies, Nadine Labaki, Tara Emad and Salma Abu-Deif among others.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, who receive an honorary award, also graced the stage with his Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge co-star Kajol. The film was screened at the festival as well. SRK also recreated DDLJ moments with Kajol and said the popular dialogue from his and Kajol’s film Baazigar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the film Matrix 4. Next, she has a couple of impressive projects lined up. She will be seen in Russo Brothers’ web series Citadel. Besides that, she has two other films lined up Ending Things and Love Again. She will also be making her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his film Pathaan which will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Besides that, he will also be seen in Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Read all the Latest Movies News here