Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Celebrate 3-Year Wedding Anniversary With Romantic Candle-light Dinner

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated three years of blissful marriage together on Wednesday. The couple, who tied the knot in a Western ceremony and a traditional Hindu ceremony in December 2018, took to their respective Instagram accounts to give an inside glimpse into their celebrations.

“Living the dream," Priyanka captioned a photo of a romantic table setup complete with red candles and a card that reads, “Found you, married you, keeping you" on the front.

Nick shared a video of the romantic setup to his Instagram account, simply captioning the video, “3 years." NickYanka fans flooded the post with congratulatory messages. One user wrote, “Oh my gosh! Congratulations on 3 year guys." Another one commented, “My heart is melting. Happiest anniversary."

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about how she and Nick Jonas ‘prioritise’ each other during their busy work schedules. Talking about juggling their careers and managing time for each other, Priyanka told InStyle magazine, “We talk all the time, you know. We know each other’s hearts. We prioritise each other in everything that we do. We have very individual careers and we are both very clear about never interfering in each other’s professional lives."

Heaping praise on Nick for going the extra mile for her, Priyanka said, “I have to say my husband’s amazing at doing that. Like I said, this year was hard for me, being in London. He would just drop everything, come in for even like a day. Just have dinner with my and fly back. Stuff like that. You know, you just have to prioritise each other and then everything feels right."

