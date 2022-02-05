Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Clicked Together for First Time After Birth of Child, Fans Congratulate New Parents

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas announced the birth of their first child through surrogacy, fans have been waiting to see the photos of the little star kid. So, when the celebrity couple were spotted together by paparazzi for the first time after the birth of their child, fans couldn’t help but ask about the little one. An Instagram page dedicated to Nick and Priyanka shared their photo where the actress can be seen donning a printed tracksuit. Nick, on the other hand, is wearing a casual black tee paired with denim and a jacket. They have been keeping a low profile since their first child’s birth.

Advertisement

As soon as the picture was shared, fans showered wishes on the new parents and said they couldn’t wait to see the new baby. One user wrote, “How i missed them❤️ i just want to see them with her little baby when they’re ready ," while another wrote, “Happy to see them but hope to see them with their baby soon❤️❤️❤️."

Nick and Priyanka announced the birth of their child last month through an Instagram post. The joint statement read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Although they have not revealed anything about the baby, multiple platforms claimed that they have welcomed a daughter. A Daily Mail report also claimed that the couple’s baby arrived 12 weeks earlier than the due date.

MEanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. She has a series of projects lined up, including Text For You, Citadel, Untitled wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling. She has also now signed Ending Things with Avengers: Endgame star Antony Mackie.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.