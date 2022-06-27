Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Enjoy a Day Out in The Beach, Pose for Romantic Pics; See Post

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas took some time off from their busy schedule for a romantic weekend getaway to the Turks and Caicos Islands. The actress has now taken to social media to share a glimpse of their vacation with fans.

Priyanka shared a series of romantic pictures. In one, she can be seen pecking Nick Jonas. In another, the two enjoy a perfectly blissful time in a yacht. They also pose together by the beach. In other pictures, we can see Priyanka lazying by the pool, or running towards the sea. They can also be seen enjoying coconut water. Check out the pictures here:

Advertisement

Priyanka’s co-star Ranveer Singh dropped an evil eye emoji followed by a heart emoji. Many fans also dropped heart and fire emojis and called the couple ‘cute’ and ‘lovely’.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now parents to a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Mother’s Day, Priyanka had shared, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

Advertisement

In another interview with People Magazine, Nick had revealed, “I think that what we shared on social media was just kinda the feeling that we had, the gratitude obviously to have our baby home. But also for each and every person that was part of her journey while in the hospital. It’s eye opening in a lot of ways. And I think it was really important for us to just share that. And make sure that people know that whatever their journey is, whether it’s something like we went through or diabetes or whatever challenges might come up, you’re not alone. And grateful to have a teammate in Pri who was a rock the whole time and continues to be."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.