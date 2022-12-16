Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy Family Day Out With Daughter Malti Marie, See Pic

Priyanka Chopra is a global star. Not only does she enjoy unparalleled stardom in India but in the USA as well. As such, the Desi girl is bound to make headlines whenever she steps out from the comforts of her house. Following that trajectory, Priyanka Chopra took her daughter Malti Marie Chopra to an aquarium in Los Angeles and dad Nick Jonas also tagged along with them.

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from the aquarium that showed PeeCee in a white sweater, white cap and a mask. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas who is standing next to the Agneepath actress is holding Malti close to him and her face is hidden with a heart emoji. In the backdrop, there is a jellyfish floating around in the dark blue water. She wrote in the caption, “Family (heart emoji and folded hands emoji) #aquarium #familyday #love"

Take a look:

Advertisement

Seeing the power couple together and that too with Malti made the fans happy. One of them wrote, “I want a family like this one!" Another one commented, “Desi Girl(pink heart emoji)". Someone also said, “This is stunning!" A fan also stated, “So adorable and cute!"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter in January this year. Later in the month of May, PeeCee announced that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally home after spending 100 days in the NICU. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," she had written.

On the professional front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

Read all the Latest Movies News here