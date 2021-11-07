Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Frame 'Gathbandhan' from Their Hindu Wedding in Los Angeles Home

Priyanka Chopra shared some pictures from her home abroad wishing fans on the occasion of Diwali. Her pop-star and actor husband Nick Jonas also soaked in the festive spirit and posed in a traditional kurta and pyjama with ajacet on top of it.

Priyanka and Nick looked like the perfect couple in their splendid Diwali celebrations pics. Priyanka captioned the post on social media as, “Our first diwali in our first home together ❤️✨ This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full (sic)."

Priyanka looked gorgeous in an ivory lehenga. In one of the pictures, the lovely couple is seen posing in front of a memorabilia from their wedding. It is their wedding gathbandhan, which they have framed from their wedding in 2018. Nick and Priyanka tied the knot as per Christian and Hindu traditions. Gathbandhan symbolises the union of the bride and the groom in a sacramental bond for the rest of their lives. One end of the bride’s garment (pallu or the saree) is tied to the traditional scarf worn by the groom along with other ritual items. Seeing this framed in their new home will surely melt you heart.

The couple also performed Lakshmi puja at their home in Los Angeles on the occasion of Diwali. Priyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her puja with their fans and followers. The actress chose a lemon coloured saree, while Nick looked dapper in a kurta-pyjama.

Talking about her work, Priyanka is currently busy with the shoot of Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. Helmed by Avengers makers Joe and Anthony Russo, Citadel is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden, and is billed as a global event for OTT.

