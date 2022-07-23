Priyanka Chopra Holds Nick Jonas Close As They Pose With Parineeti In Unseen Pics From Her Bday Trip

A whole new bunch of pictures from Priyanka Chopra’s birthday bash in Mexico has surfaced online and we’ve got Parineeti Chopra to thank! The actress took to Instagram on Saturday evening and shared a photo dump in which she was seen having a ball with Priyanka and Nick. The pictures ranged from a trip on a flight and a party at a club to a pool side party and pictures with the family.

In one of the pictures, Parineeti was seen joining Nick and Priyanka for a sweet snap on the flight. In another, the trio was seen posing by the pool. A photo also showed Priyanka and Parineeti showing off their bold outfit as they posed with a common friend. She also shared a video in which the group was assumed they were posing for a photo in the pool when the camera person was actually recording a video.

Sharing the pictures, Parineeti wrote, “Bday photo dump no.1 It was a whirlwind 48 hours of pure celebration, jet lag, tacos, hugs, laughs and the ocean! Will take a week to recover from, and a lifetime to forget! ✨ Happy bday to the world’s desi girl, but my mimi didi. I love you."

On Friday night (IST), Priyanka shared pictures from her vacay and revealed that the couple not only celebrated her 40th birthday but also celebrated her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ 6 month birthday with her family in Mexico. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the private celebrations.

In one of the photos, Priyanka and Malti Marie pose next to Nick Jonas, 29, who holds a tiny cake with a sign that reads, “Happy six months birthday MM." “Just a girl and her birthday squad!" Priyanka wrote. “So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)."

