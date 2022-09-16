Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Shower Baby Girl Malti With Love In Never Before Seen Pic; See Here

Not only Priyanka Chopra but her best friends are also celebrating Nick Jonas’ birthday. The singer turned 30 on Friday, September 16, and it seems like he is partying hard with Priyanka. While the actress is yet to reveal details about their whereabouts, her best friend Tamanna Dutt shared a never-before-seen picture of the couple along with their daughter Malti Marie.

Abiding by Priyanka’s decision to not reveal Malti’s face, Tamanna used a heart emoji to cover the little one’s face but Priyanka and Nick were seen sporting their biggest smiles in the picture. Sharing the picture, Tamanna wrote, “Happiest Birthday Jiju! Miss u guys."

Nick and Priyanka headed to an undisclosed location on Thursday evening (IST) to ring in Nick’s birthday. The Sucker singer took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video in which he can be seen walking around what looks like a runway. He sported a black t-shirt and wore black goggles as he recorded the short clip. A private jet can also be seen in the background. Later in the video, Nick shared a glimpse of PeeCee who can be seen busy on a call. Towards the end, the singer made a goofy face which will leave you in complete awe.

While it is not known where the couple is heading too, surely Priyanka will make it a memorable day for her hubby. In the caption of the video, Nick wrote, “Here we go…#30".

This is Nick’s first birthday as a father. The singer and Priyanka welcomed their daughter earlier this year via surrogacy. The couple decided to keep the identity of the baby under wraps but it was eventually leaked that they named the daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Although both Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas have refrained from showing the face of baby Malti to the public, the couple has shared glimpses of the toddler on social media.

