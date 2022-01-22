Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Welcome Their Baby Girl Via Surrogacy 12 Weeks Early: Report

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas have become parents to their first child through surrogacy. Priyanka, 39, and Nick, 29, shared the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts on Saturday midnight.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the couple’s joint statement read. The couple further asked for privacy during this special time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they added.

Even though Priyanka and Nick have refrained from revealing the sex of their baby, multiple reports in international entertainment websites suggest that the duo has welcomed a baby girl.

Their daughter was reportedly born 12 weeks early at a Southern California hospital, where she will remain till she is healthy enough to return home to Nick-Priyanka, a source informed DailyMail.com. The couple was reportedly expecting their baby in April and Priyanka had even cleared her work schedule to embrace motherhood.

As soon as the couple shared the happy news, their friends and fans flooded their posts with congratulatory messages. Several Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Urvashi Rautela sent their best wishes to the new parents.

Preity Zinta wrote, “Congrats to the new mommy and daddy!" Katrina and Alia simply wrote, “Congratulations," along with a series of red heart emojis. Nick’s brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas dropped heart emojis on both Priyanka and Nick’s posts.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a dreamy wedding on December 1, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple had two ceremonies, one Christian and one Hindu, to honour their families’ traditions.

