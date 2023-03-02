Priyanka Chopra Once Spoke About Her ‘Two seconds’ Music Career; Revealed Why She Didn't Pursue It

Priyanka Chopra has recently opened up about her ‘two seconds’ music career in Hollywood. For those who don’t know, Priyanka crooned In my city (2012), Exotic (2012) and I can’t make you love me (2014). And, after that, it is safe to say that she didn’t look back at her career. Priyanka has also expressed admiration for her husband and singer Nick Jonas’ ‘hectic’ and ‘rockstar’ life.

Speaking to People Magazine, Priyanka Chopra talked about being a ‘tour wife’ and her experience of watching the Jonas Brothers on stage. She said, “The tour wife thing, it was the first time I was doing it for the Happiness Begins Tour and it was fun. I love, love, love them (Jonas Brothers– Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas) on stage. They’re an incredible experience when you watch them live and I don’t get enough of it.”

Priyanka further talked about the ‘rockstar life’ and jokingly took a dig at her own short music career. She said, “It’s insane what musicians do. I don’t know how they do it. Tour life is really crazy. It’s so hectic. You have late nights, and early mornings, you’re travelling to a different city every day and you do it for three months.” She added, “That’s why my music career lasted two seconds. I was not meant to do that. This rockstar life is, I admire it tremendously. It’s definitely not for the weak-hearted.”

In an online interview at Times LitFest, Priyanka Chopra talked about quitting music because of ‘not living up to her standards.’ She said that it might look like she is the person who is always choosing everything in her life. But on the contrary, she has invested a lot of her time in things which were not working. She said that at some point you have to choose yourself. She stayed to try music, but soon realised that it was futile to spend more time and she was not living upto her standards.

>Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas tied the nuptial knot on December 1, 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is all set to feature in Anthony and Joe Russo’s Citadel TV series. She will be sharing the screen with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. The trailer release of the movie got postponed. The release was delayed by the makers in light of the tragic train collision in Greece which claimed many lives. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will feature together in a movie titled Love Again by Jim Strouse.

