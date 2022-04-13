Priyanka Chopra Oozes Glamour As She Poses In Bathrobe, Flaunting Her Long Legs In New Pic

Actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas embraced the Los Angeles sun earlier on Monday for a fun photo shoot. According to pictures shared by a fan account, Priyanka was spotted getting ready for a project. The 39-year-old actress was photographed by fashion photographer Cibelle Levi and her hair was styled by celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager.

In one of the pictures, Priyanka looked glamorous as she got clicked in a white robe while getting her hair done. The actress was spotted with her smartphone in one hand as she looked at the camera. In another picture shared by the fan account, Priyanka was spotted with Bridget who was styling the actress’ hair. The film producer wore a mustard yellow cardigan along with a pair of denim pants. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of classic medium hoops and a viper gold necklace. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Bridget captioned, “Shooting something fun today with Priyanka and Cibelle Levi."

In another Instagram post shared on the fan account, we got a glimpse of Priyanka’s outdoor shoot in Los Angeles. The actress was spotted in a yellow co-ord set comprising a pair of shorts, a sleeveless strappy top, and a small cardigan. The light yellow co-ord set was paired with white flats. The actress was getting ready as she stood on a lush green lawn with the shade of trees in the background. Bridget and Cibelle were also spotted in the picture as they assisted the actress. The text on Instagram Stories read, “Love these girls."

While we wait for pictures from Priyanka’s latest photoshoot, a look at her latest Instagram post transports us back in time. On Tuesday, the actress shared a picture from her childhood where she was spotted celebrating her grandmother’s birthday. Priyanka added in the caption that she was just six at the time. Remembering her grandmother Priyanka wrote, “She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing."

Have you checked out Priyanka’s latest Instagram post yet?

