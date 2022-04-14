Priyanka Chopra Opens Up on Being a New Parent, Says She Will Never Impose Her Upbringing on Her Child

Actor Priyanka Chopra reveals what it feels like to be a new parent for the first time on a public platform. In a chat with Lilly Singh, author of Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life…, the actor opened up about the kind of parent she wants to be and her own parents. Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, an American singer, brought a baby girl into the world this year in January via surrogacy.

In the chat with Singh, Priyanka said, “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing onto my child. I have always believed that children come through you, not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way".

Priyanka’s own parents were army doctors in the Indian army and were always wrapped up in their careers and their academics but were very much present for the actor’s formative years. The actor was also brought up by her grandma with whom she shared a close relationship.

Speaking about Priyanka’s parents, her mother, Madhu Chopra, expressed her happiness at being a grandmother to the paparazzi while attending an event. She said, “Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother). I am only smiling all the time. I’m very happy’,and stated that the baby’s name has not been picked yet, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

On the work front, Priyanka has her hands full with “Jee Le Zaraa", directed by Farah Akhtar and secured a role with Anthony Mackie in “Ending Things" and has recently wrapped up shooting in web series “Citadel" and “Text for You". While Lily Singh is waiting for the launch of her new book.

