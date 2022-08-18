Priyanka Chopra Picks Out A Bold Orange Dress For Romantic Date Night With Nick Jonas, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for a date night on Wednesday, and we couldn’t take our eyes off the diva! Priyanka has been spending time with her family lately. She has often shared pictures from her Los Angeles home with Nick and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the frame.

On Wednesday, the Hollywood paparazzi spotted Priyanka and Nick on a date night at the Catch steakhouse in West Hollywood, California. In the pictures shared by Just Jared, also shared by fan clubs, Priyanka was seen making a stylish entry in a gorgeous orange outfit while Nick looked uber cool in a pair of brown pants with a white ganjee underneath a printed coffee-coloured shirt. The couple walked hand-in-hand as the photographers clicked away.

Advertisement

Priyanka has been making headlines for her personal and professional life. Priyanka welcomed her daughter with Nick Jonas earlier this year via surrogacy. The actress shared the first picture of her daughter on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Priyanka had revealed that she was born prematurely and spent over three months in NICU.

Since the time she came home, Priyanka often shares glimpses of her baby but is still keeping her face under the wraps. More recently. the actress decided to spend her weekend with her daughter Malti Marie and her dogs. Priyanka shared a series of photos of her “perfect Sunday" on her Instagram Story. Priyanka and Nick recently also spent time by the poll in their LA home and shared breathtaking pictures from there as well.

Advertisement

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Anthony Mackie. She will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. Back home, PeeCee features in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film is expected to go on floors next year. Besides these, Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here