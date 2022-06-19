Priyanka Chopra Plans Big Surprise For Nick Jonas On His First Father's Day With Malti Marie

Nick Jonas is super excited for his very first Father’s day and his wife, actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has “surprises planned" for him on this special occasion. This will be Nick’s first Father’s day after welcoming his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with Priyanka earlier this year.

“It’s a big milestone for any new dad but after waiting for so long to be able to bring Malti home and all the stress and uncertainty, it’s extra meaningful to be able to have his baby girl home for this special day," a source told HollywoodLife. “He says he couldn’t ask for a better gift."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy. On Mother’s Day this year, the couple had announced that their daughter had spent over 100 days in the NICU before they could take her home.

“Priyanka has a few little surprises planned to celebrate Nick’s first Father’s Day, but they’re planning on just spending the day at home as a family," a separate source close to Priyanka told HollywoodLife. “They’re still adjusting to life as parents since Malti came home and they’re loving every minute of it. Priyanka can’t believe it’s been over a month since they brought Malti home. The time has absolutely flown by and she loves getting to see her baby girl get bigger every day. Priyanka just wants to celebrate Nick on Father’s day in any way she can because he has been the most incredible husband and father to their family."

Recently, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her mother Madhu Chopra’s birthday, and on the special occasion, she shared an adorable post featuring herself and her mother with Malti Marie. In the picture shared on Instagram, Priyanka is lovingly looking at her daughter Malti Marie, who is in her mother Madhu Chopra’s hand. Sharing the post, she wrote a sweet note that read, “Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani."

