Priyanka Chopra Playing Sati in Matrix Resurrections, Korean Poster of Keanu Reeves Starrer Reveals

When Priyanka Chopra shared her character poster from Matrix Resurrections a week ago, she left out any detail that could describe the role, including her name in the movie. Now, hawk-eyed Indian fans have spotted that the Instagram page of Warner Brothers Korea has revealed the name of her character while sharing the poster. Although the English posters of The Matrix Resurrections have been trying to keep Priyanka’s role in the film under wraps, the Korean poster seems to confirm that she is playing the role of Sati.

Warner Brothers Korea shared the Hangul versions of the film’s character posters from The Matrix Resurrections. While the images on the posters remained the same, the names of the characters have been added in Hangul. The poster featuring Priyanka Chopra had the title of the in Hangul, while the text in red featured her character’s name – Sati (사티). The caption also featured the hashtag #사티 (Sati).

The poster confirms the popular theory that Priyanka is indeed playing the grown-up version of Sati, as seen in the trilogy, and she sends Keanu Reeves’ Neo into the rabbit hole. The theory first came to light after The Matrix Resurrections released its first trailer. Some speculations suggested that she might be the grown up version of Sati, the little girl who accompanies the Oracle and also meets with The One aka Neo (Keanu Reeves) in the third Matrix film.

Lana Wachowski, one-half of the Wachowskis who directed all the three films in the franchise with sister Lilly, has penned and directed the fourth Matrix. The trailer of The Matrix: Resurrections, the fourth chapter of the Matrix sci-fi film series, was unveiled last month. The film stars Keanu Reeves in lead role along with Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Copra Jonas and Neil Patrick Harris.

