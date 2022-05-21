Priyanka Chopra Poses With Swanky Car She Received By Nick Jonas; Calls Him ‘Best Husband Ever’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram account on Saturday to post a photo of her brand new motor vehicle, emblazoned with the words “Mrs Jonas" on the side. The silver all-terrain vehicle, abbreviated as ATV, in which Chopra was sitting looked absolutely splendid with its black seats that gave the whole vehicle a sleek look and an intergalactic vibe.

The Baywatch actress herself looked like a baddie as she sat in the driver’s seat, with one hand on the steering wheel, in a monochrome outfit and black shades. The photo’s caption indicates that her husband and singer, Nick Jonas had given the customised All-Terrain Vehicle as a present to his beautiful wife.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas captioned the picture while tagging her husband, “Now that’s a ride… thank you @nickjonas ❤️always helping me with my cool quotient." Hashtags underneath the caption showed Chopra calling her husband, “best husband ever" while others were hashtags for “citadel", and “set life."

Motor vehicle enthusiasts and Chopra’s innumerable fans were awe-struck by the actor as well as her brand new ATV. They expressed their joy and love through strings of red hearts and fire emojis as they could not get enough of the star.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Citadel, an Amazon Prime Series that also stars Eternals and Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. The action and science fiction series was created for television by the Russo Brothers, Joseph and Anthony Russo, and Patrick Moran. Priyanka Chopra gives her followers and fans frequent updates on the shooting process through photos of her covered with fake bruises and scratches resulting from special effects makeup. Chopra also has James C. Strouse’s ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me.’ She will appear in the romantic comedy alongside Sam Heughan.

On a personal note, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas conceived a baby through surrogacy. But due to premature labour, the baby had to spend over a hundred days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The celebrity couple welcomed their baby to their home and family on Mother’s Day and christened her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to pay homage to both their mothers and baby Malti’s grandmothers.

