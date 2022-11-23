Priyanka Chopra Posts First Glimpse of Her Child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ Cute Face; See Adorable Pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most talked about celebs in the industry. The much-in-love couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Rajasthan on December 1, 2018. The duo went a step ahead as they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy on January 15, 2022. And since then, Priyanka and Nick are enjoying every moment as first-time parents.

While their fans have been eager to see glimpses of their little bundle of joy, the actress has not yet revealed Malti’s face yet. Now, PeeCee treated her fans to the first glimpse of Malti’s face and the internet is smitten. Priyanka Chopra, in the early hours of Wednesday, shared a picture of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the picture, we can see their daughter’s half face, as her eyes could be seen covered with a warm woolen cap. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped a heartfelt caption which read, " I mean…," with a bunch of heart eyes emoticons.

Pee Cee and Nick Jonas’ little one looks so adorable in the first photo which is now going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is the most-followed Indian actress on Instagram with over 83.6 million Instagram followers.

The Baywatch star recently hit the headlines for expressing her views about actors. The global star spoke about how it feels to work with the biggest name in the world. She also expressed that we give too much credit to actors but they ‘do nothing.’

Talking to Janice Sequeira, the global icon said that working with the best filmmakers taught her how to be the best actor. She shared, “This doesn’t have to do with just working with the best in the business in the States. Even when I was working in Bollywood, working with the best filmmakers taught me how to be the best actor. We give too much credit to actors; actors do nothing by the way. We really don’t. I’ve always said this. Actors do nothing."

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections. She has an interesting lineup of films and series. The actress will next be seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan. Then the actress has the web series Citadel in the pipeline. Not just that, Priyanka Chopra will also be making her Bollywood comeback with the film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

