Priyanka Chopra Posts New Pic of Malti Marie from Her 6 Month Birthday Bash, Thanks Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ 6 month birthday with her family in Mexico. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the private celebrations that also saw the attendance of Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra.

In one of the photos, Priyanka and Malti Marie pose next to Nick Jonas, 29, who holds a tiny cake with a sign that reads, “Happy six months birthday MM." “Just a girl and her birthday squad!" Priyanka wrote. “So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)."

Advertisement

“The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my (heart)," she continued, tagging her husband. “Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl."

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 40th birthday with her family and close friends. While she chose to keep most parts of the celebrations away from the spotlight, her best friend Tamanna Dutt shared a picture from the bash and it features the actress’s daughter Malti.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year via surrogacy. The couple has decided to keep her identity under wraps and so far has shared only a couple of pictures of the little one.

Advertisement

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt and will soon made her OTT debut with Citadel.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here