Priyanka Chopra Recalls How Matrix Resurrections Co-star Jada Pinkett Smith Helped Her During Shoot

Priyanka Chopra is on a roll as she is busy with back-to-back promotions of The Matrix Resurrections. She stars alongside Keanu Reeves, Jada Pinkett Smith, Carrie Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff in the highly-anticipated installment of the iconic franchise. Priyanka was welcomed as a special guest on the latest episode of the daytime show, The View.

During her appearance, the hosts of the show asked her about coping with traveling and shooting after the pandemic-induced lockdown was lifted. Priyanka remembered a particular incident when she was on the flight from Los Angeles to Berlin to shoot for the fourth chapter of The Matrix. She shared it was terrifying to get back to work after almost six months of staying indoors. Priyanka, herself being asthmatic and her husband Nick Jonas being diabetic, initially had reservations about working amid the ongoing pandemic.

She expressed that as their jobs demand, they have to take off the masks on sets. The star recalled she was crying through the journey and co-star Jada was on the same flight. Priyanka remembered how Jada held her hand and comforted her. “She was just such a leader. She held my hand and she was like, ‘We are going to do this together.’ She is a boss, I love her," Priyanka said about Jada.

Speaking of her experience working with some of the greatest in the business, especially Keanu, Priyanka was feeling low and out on the first day of The Resurrections shoot. During the show, the actress revealed sometimes it is important to get reassurance from a colleague on a bad day. Just then, an ‘astute’ Keanu came up to her and shared some of the most encouraging words. He told her that “It was a tough day but you did really good."

The Matrix Resurrections directed by Lana Wachowski is set to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.

