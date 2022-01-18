Priyanka Chopra Reflects on Her First Experience Wearing Mangalsutra, Wonders, 'Is It Too Patriarchal?'

When you’re a celebrity in a high-profile relationship, even the smallest decisions can spark divorce speculations. Priyanka Chopra, who is frequently seen wearing her mangalsutra, recently spoke about how she felt the first time she wore it after marrying American actor-singer Nick Jonas, in the midst of all the media speculation about changing her Instagram name.

On her Instagram page, Priyanka shared a brand endorsement for a jewellery brand that has introduced a modern mangalsutra. As a married woman, the actor talked about wearing a mangalsutra. She stated, “I remember when I wore mine for the first time… because we have grown with the idea of what it means. It was just a very special moment for me. At the same time, as a modern woman, I also understand the repercussions of what it means. Do I like the idea of wearing mangalsutra or is it too patriarchal? But at the same time, I am that generation that’s sort of in the middle. Maintain tradition but know who you are and what you stand for. And we’ll see the next generation of girls might do differently."

She wrote, “I’m also trying to carry traditions forward," referring to her efforts to do so, she added, “A conversation starter for sure. The beautiful understated @bulgari mangalsutra, designed with love and respect by @lucia_silvestri. Take traditions forward by knowing who and what you stand for… I’m trying and learning every day."

She also explained to the other person why black beads were used in a mangalsutra. “The black is primarily used to ward off evil and protect you," she explained.

Priyanka wore a mangalsutra shortly after her wedding to Nick in December 2018. The couple has been married for three years and resides in a posh Los Angeles home. Priyanka frequently shares glimpses of how she continues to follow Indian tradition and culture even while living in the United States.

The actor recently addressed fans who believe there is trouble in paradise for her marriage to Nick Jonas, as she changed her Instagram handle from @PriyankaChopraJonas to @PriyankaChopra in November.

Chopra described the online reaction as a “professional hazard" given their careers, and said the assumption based on a social media handle was disheartening.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything behind me in that picture will be zoomed in on, and people will speculate," she told Vanity Fair for their February 2022 issue.

“Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that."

