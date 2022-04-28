Priyanka Chopra Remembers Her Dad with THIS Priceless Throwback Picture; Diya Mirza Is All Hearts

Global star Priyanka Chopra on Thursday walked down memory lane and shared a nostalgic childhood picture with her late father Dr. Ashok Chopra. The actress was quite close with her father, who after a lengthy fight with cancer, passed away on June 10, 2013. Even though he is not physically present with the actress, Priyanka always makes sure to keep him in her heart. Often, she treats her fans to throwback photographs and videos, and she did the same on Thursday. Giving us all a glimpse of the adorable bond she shared with her father, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to drop the cute picture.

In the happy picture, little Priyanka can be seen smiling in her father’s arms, while Dr. Ashok Chopra can be seen super cheerful holding his “lil girl." Alongside the lovely post, Priyanka wrote an emotional caption that also happens to be the phrase of her tattoo. The Quantico actress wrote, “Daddy’s lil girl." She ended her caption with a heart emoticon and hashtag, “just the two of us."

A few hours after posting the picture with her father, she shared a series of selfies wherein she informed her fans that she is having a good hair day. Not only this, but the actress also gave us a sneak peek of her walk-in closet at her Los Angeles home. While striking different stunning poses in the photos to show us how she looks on a good hair day, one of the pictures was taken in her closet, which was loaded with her stylish shoes, boots, and handbags. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Can’t keep my hands out of my hair!"

Soon after the video was shared online, celebs including Dia Mirza and Hina Khan chimed into the comments section to drop geart emoticons. Fans too flooded the post with heart and fire emoticons as they loved the photo of father-daughter-duo.

Most of the pictures showed her coloured hair and they were taken as she travelled in a car or posed in her washroom, but our eyes were caught by the one which was taken in her closet. The picture was full of footwear and bags from luxurious brands. Priyanka sported a casual look, as she donned a dark green jogger with a grey crop top and a denim shirt atop it.

Talking about her work front, the actress’ schedule is jam-packed with projects like Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, Amazon Thriller series Citadel, and Ending Things with Anthony Mackie among others.

