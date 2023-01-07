Priyanka Chopra Reminisces on Caribbean Holiday With ‘Close Friends’ Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an avid travelled and she loves to explore places. Oftentimes, we see glimpses of her visit to mesmerising locations on her social media account. It was recently during an interview with a travel magazine that the actress reminisced about a revisit to Mustique, a private island, after her honeymoon with hubby Nick Jonas. She reminisced on visiting the place again just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit along with Nick, his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, and their wives – entrepreneur Danielle Jonas and actor Sophie Turner.

During the interaction, Priyanka called Sophie and Danielle ‘close friends of hers’ as she narrated how one day during the trip, they got wet in the rain, jumped in the pool for a swim, and ended the night with karaoke.

As fans would know, Kevin, Joe and Nick often go on triple dates with each other and take vacations with the Jonas family. Danielle and Sophie were also bridesmaids at Priyanka Chopra’s wedding to Nick. The couple married in Rajasthan in December 2018 in two grand wedding ceremonies – one following Christian traditions, and another one with Hindu rituals.

While speaking with Conde Nast Traveler, the Baywatch actress dished on her bond with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, and recalled their holiday with Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas. Priyanka said in a piece for “The last time I went (to Mustique) was just before Covid-19 hit. My husband had organized a writing camp with his brothers and producers, and I went along with their spouses, who are close friends of mine. One day, we spouses were driving around the island in our golf carts, and the skies burst right open. We stopped our buggies and just basked in the glory of nature."

“When we returned home, we decided to stay wet and jumped in the pool for a swim. Later, we likely got pizza at Firefly, or cocktails or a glass of wine at The Cotton House, and ended the night with karaoke—I love singing anything by Mariah or Whitney—and a little nightcap of coconut water on the beach. Having days like this with the people I’m close to is what vacation is all about. And to have had this trip just before the world shifted was really magical. Eventually, life is about making memories, right? I like to keep my memory box really full," she added.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter in January last year. Later in the month of May, PeeCee had announced that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally home after spending 100 days in the NICU. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," she had written.

