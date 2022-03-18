Priyanka Chopra Returns from Rome to Celebrate First Holi with Her Newborn, Posts Priceless Selfie

Priyanka Chopra was busy with a work trip in Rome, but the actress is now back at her home in Los Angeles to celebrate the festival of colors with her favourite people. The actress took to her Instagram story to share a selfie while returning with the caption ‘Hi Home’.

This is also Priyanka’s first Holi with her newborn whom she welcomed with husband Nick Jonas through surrogacy. Even though Priyanka and Nick have refrained from revealing the gender of their baby, it was reported that they welcomed a baby girl. Priyanka looked radiant as she shared a sun kissed selfie. The actress was seen donning a blue and white outfit.

The actress was in Rome sometime back before she decided to return to LA ahead of Holi. She had also shared glimpses from her ‘whirlwind trip to Rome’. She had shared a picture with Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin, stylist Luxury Law and businessman and close friend James Boulter. James G Boulter had shared the same picture on his Instagram feed and wrote, “Working on something special in Rome with some of my favourite people."

In another picture, she had winked and pouted with JC Babin. JC Babin, too, had shared a photo with Priyanka saying, “Lovely evening in Roma with long time friend (since 2005!) and @bulgari global ambassador @priyankachopra. So good to chat about everything from kids to geopolitics or travelling. Thanks, Priyanka for your friendship and contagious enthusiasm and energy! #starsinbvlgari." Priyanka reacted saying, “Always so fun with you JCB."

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas kicked off the new year in the most special way possible as the two welcomed their first child together. They are yet to share any picture of the baby, and haven’t announced the newborn’s name too. On her work front, Priyanka was last seen in Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. She also has films like Citadel and Text For You in her kitty. She would also be seen in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

