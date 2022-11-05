Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Jee Le Zara Happened, Says 'I Called Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif First...'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is all set to work with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zara, has revealed that it was her idea to do a movie with the two Bollywood actresses. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Jee Le Zaraa is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film is co-written by Zoya, Farhan, and Reema.

“I called up Alia and Katrina, this was before Farhan or anybody came (on board)," Priyanka told the news agency PTI. “I called the girls first. I was sitting at home, and I wanted to do a Hindi movie. But I wanted it to be on the terms of women," she added.

Priyanka said that her generation of women actors paved the path for the upcoming female artistes to lead powerful stories. “My generation of actresses really opened the door for the next generation of actresses to be the faces on the posters, to be able to sell movies. So, I really wanted to bring together my friends and say let’s create a movie that will do well at the box office, and it will be ours… So, the stars aligned, and we decided to do it. Hopefully, we will start shoot it next year," she added.

Jee Le Zara was announced last year. The film is described as a road trip drama. At the time of the announcement, Farhan Akhtar said that he was looking forward to working on the film, which he announced on the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut ‘Dil Chahta Hai’.

