Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan's Film 'Love Again' Gets New Release Date, Details Inside

Priyanka Chopra has an exciting lineup of films and one of them is Love Again, where she stars alongside Sam Heughan. Earlier titled It’s All Coming Back to Me, the film is directed by James C. Strouse and also stars Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Steve Oram. The film was initially slated for a February 2023 release but now it has been pushed to May 12, 2023.

The actress took to social media to share the announcement and also gave a shoutout to Celine Dion. sharing a montage of two stills from the film, Priyanka wrote, “#LoveAgainMovie, coming exclusively to movie theaters worldwide on May 12th! Anyone who knows me knows how much I love @celinedion. I’m so proud that our movie will feature new music from the wonder herself! Yay @samheughan we did it!!!"

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra returned to India recently after three years. Ever since she has landed in India she has been sharing multiple posts on Instagram to keep her fans and followers updated. From watching an old episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ to eating Cheetos, admiring the view of Bandra-Worli Sea Link from her window, and more, Priyanka’s social media has been proving how dearly she missed being home.

This visit is extra special to her Indian fans as this marks her first trip to the country after she and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead. Priyanka has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Text For You, Citadel, and Ending Things. She will also be making her Bollywood comeback with the film Jee Le Zaraa. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

