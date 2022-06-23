Priyanka Chopra Says It Was 'Challenging to Make America Second Home' as She Launches New Venture

Priyanka Chopra’s journey from Bollywood to Hollywood, and making a name for herself there has been an inspiring story for all. Besides being an actress, she is also a singer, model, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Now, after her Indian restaurant Sona, she has launched another venture in the US, namely Sona Home. The actress took to social media to share the news and write about her journey.

She also expressed that it was challenging to come to America from India and make it her second home. She began the note by writing, “Launch day is here! I couldn’t be more proud to introduce you all to SONA HOME. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do and this is an extension of that thought. It’s awesome to be working alongside @maneeshkgoyal and our entire team in creating something so dear to our hearts and heritage."

She continued, “Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it’s all about community and bringing people together…and for me that is the ethos of SONA HOME. From our table to yours, we hope that you experience our same love for hosting, community, family, and culture in your home."

On a separate post, she wrote, “I’m so proud of what we’ve created with SONA Home!! With vibrant designs, timeless refinement, and joyful detail that nod to my beautiful India, we hope that SONA Home transports you to an elegant bygone era with these exceptional pieces curated for the modern home."

Meanwhile, Priyanka has a busy schedule on the work front. She will be seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel with Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will then be seen in It’s All Coming Back to Me and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.

