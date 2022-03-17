Priyanka Chopra Sells Her Rolls Royce Ghost to Bengaluru Businessman. Know Reason

From Bollywood to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra is well-known for her extravagant lifestyle. The desi girl loves cars, among other things, and has several in her fleet. However, the latest reports indicate that she has sold one of her favourite cars to a Bangalore-based businessman.

Priyanka’s decision to sell her cars sparked off many questions among her fans. The car in question is the ultra-luxury Rolls Royce Ghost, which Priyanka loved while she was in India.

Every time Priyanka got out of her luxury car Rolls Royce Ghost, you just couldn’t take your eyes off her. She also got the car further endowed with luxury fittings and fancy gadgets to make it even more beautiful.

While nobody knows how much Priyanka Chopra paid for this luxury vehicle’s accessories, she decided to sell it because the car was sitting in her garage for quite some time. After her marriage, Priyanka relocated to the United States to pursue her business and career.

In the market, Rolls Royce Ghost costs Rs 2.5 crore. The car is unique in that Priyanka is the first Bollywood actress to own it. This vehicle is powered by a Twin Turbo 6.6 litre V12 engine. The car reaches a top speed of 100 kilometres per hour in just 4.7 seconds.

