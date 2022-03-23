Priyanka Chopra Sends ‘Lots of Love’ to Reese Witherspoon on Her Birthday, See Picture

Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon celebrated her 46th birthday on March 22. Many celebrities showered love for the ‘Legally Blonde’ actor on social media. Priyanka Chopra also wished Witherspoon with a cute little note on her Instagram handle. Being a close friend of Witherspoon, Priyanka shared a happy picture of the actor enjoying the beach. Posting a sweet birthday note for her, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday Reese Witherspoon! Here’s to another fabulous trip around the (sun)." She further gave ‘lots of love' to the Hollywood star.

In the photo shared by Priyanka, we can see Witherspoon chilling at the beach. As the sun sets behind the sea, she seems to be enjoying a cocktail on a beautiful evening.

Take a look at the post:

Reportedly, Priyanka and Witherspoon share a close bond and are often seen commenting on each other’s posts on social media. Earlier, the ‘Wild’ actor supported Priyanka’s initiative of COVID-19 relief in India. Not just this, she was also all praise for Priyanka’s autobiography ‘Unfinished’ and wrote a heartfelt note for the actor.

Apart from Priyanka, Witherspoon’s F.R.I.E.N.D.S' co-star and co-host of The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston also penned a heartfelt note for her on-screen sister.

Sharing the photos from their days from the popular sitcom, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, and clips from the sets of The Morning Show, Jennifer called Witherspoon her ‘partner in crime’. She wrote, “It’s somebody’s birthday today (sic) My little sister (sic) co-anchor (sic) partner in crime (sic) I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in! (sic) Happy BIRTHDAY Reese Witherspoon."

On the work front, Reese Witherspoon will next be seen in the third edition of her famous film, ‘Legally Blonde’. At the same time, Priyanka will soon appear in Russo Brothers’ web series ‘Citadel’.

