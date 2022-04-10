Priyanka Chopra Shares a New Sun Kissed Selfie, Vibes On a Song; See Posts

Priyanka Chopra often posts how her days are going. The new mommy on the block has been busy with her work commitments, but also makes it a point to treat fans with a glimpse of how her life is going every now and then. Today, she once again shared a picture of hers, and also revealed which song she is vibing to.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a sun kissed selfie. In the picture, Priyanka is donning a white shirt, and she can also be seen winking at the camera. She captioned it as, “Just here.. Gettin’ thru." See the post here:

Advertisement

Priyanka also took to her Insta stories to reveal what she is vibing to. Sitting inside a car, Priyanka was listening to Ludacris’ ‘Get Out Da Way’ and looks like that is her weekend ‘mood’!

Priynka often shares videos and photos from inside her car. She is always on the move. She recently made her appearance at the Pre- Oscar event where she wore a black saree. It was her first public appearance after becoming a mother. Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas kicked off the new year in the most special way possible as the two welcomed their first child together. They are yet to share any picture of the baby, and haven’t announced the new-born’s name too.

Advertisement

On her work front, Priyanka was last seen in Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. She also has films like Citadel and Text For You in her kitty. She would also be seen in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It has also been reported that has come on board for another Hollywood project- the adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel Secret Daughter. It will be adapted by Shruti Ganguly, as reported by Deadline. The film will be helmed by Anthony Chen and will also be starring Sienna Miller.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.