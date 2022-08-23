Priyanka Chopra Shares Gorgeous Selfie In Night Suit: ‘Bed Time TV Favourite’

Global star Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved celebs in the industry. The Baywatch star recently become a mom when she welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Jonas with hubby Nick Jonas via surrogacy. Of late, the actress has been treating her fans to adorable glimpses of the little bundle of joy, and her fans are all for it. However, raising a child isn’t an easy task. On Tuesday, the Quantico star shared a picture of herself in resting in bed in nightsuit and needless to say the actress looks gorgeous in the photo.

The Bajirao Mastani actress took to her Instagram Story and posted the beautiful picture and wrote, “Bed time TV fave" with a heart emoji. Check the photo below:

Advertisement

While the actress has been sharing glimpses of her quality time with Malti, she hasn’t revealed her little one’s face yet.. Recently, the actress dropped another set of adorable pictures of Malti on her Instagram handle which created a buzz once again. “Love like no other," captioned PeeCee on the post.

Advertisement

Dressed in a simple white-collared shirt and a pair of olive-green shorts, the Barfi actress seemed to ooze in the maternity glow, flashing a smile. The picture showed Malti, sitting on Priyanka’s lap, facing away from the camera. The toddler had a little white frock on her with a matching hairband as she held onto her mother’s hand, with her little fingers. For the next snap, PeeCee was seen in all smiles as Malti’s tiny feet touched her face. An anklet could also be spotted on the 8-month-old’s foot.

Celebrities also showered their love and affection on Malti’s adorable pictures, with actress Parineeti Chopra writing, “I miss her" and singer Jay Sean remarking, “Omg the feet in the face."

Advertisement

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti through surrogacy this year in January. In an interview with The New Indian Express, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra asserted that probably the star couple will reveal Malti’s face, once she turns 1 year old.

Madhu also added how both the actress and her singer husband equally divide their parenting duties. “Priyanka and Nick already discussed being equally involved as parents. I give a massage and Nick bathes her and changes her diapers," said Madhu.

Advertisement

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden, romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here