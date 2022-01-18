Priyanka Chopra Shares Important Lesson She Learnt From Tamil Star Thalapathy Vijay

Global star Priyanka Chopra has done wonders, not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. She is once again in the headlines owing to a recent interview, wherein she spoke at length about her journey from winning the Miss World title to becoming one of the top actors in Bollywood. Priyanka also spoke about her first co-star Thalapathy Vijay and what she learnt from him.

Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut with the Tamil film Thamizhan opposite Master fame Thalapathy Vijay. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actor shed some light on the unforgettable moments from the days when she was shooting with Thalapathy Vijay for Tamizhan.

The global star revealed that she was scared to go on the sets of her debut film. The reason? Well, her debut was in a Tamil film and she did not know the language. She gradually learned the language phonetically and completed the movie.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, she also admitted that she loved watching her co-star Vijay on the sets. The actor said that the superstar was one of the first few influences in her life.

Priyanka also mentioned that she loved Vijay’s way of exploring things on the sets. Once he comes onto the set, he never leaves it. And that’s something Priyanka learned from him and follows even now.

“I usually hang out on the set. I want to understand why we are taking different shots. I love talking to the crew and being mix-up with everyone," she said.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently working on her Amazon Prime series Citadel, which is expected to premiere in February 2022. The actor also has a Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt next.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.