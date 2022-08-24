Priyanka Chopra Shares Unseen Childhood Pic With Dad On His Birth Anniversary, Nick Jonas Reacts

Priyanka Chopra remembered her dad, Dr. Ashok Chopra, on his birth anniversary by sharing an unseen picture from her childhood with him. In the picture, taken on a vacation to a snow-capped mountain, Priyanka was seen playing with snow while her dad joined her. They were seen sharing a warm laugh when the candid picture was taken.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Happy birthday dad. We miss u. Everyday." Priyanka’s husband, singer Nick Jonas took to the comments section and shared his reaction. The Jonas Brother singer dropped a red heart emoji to show Priyanka love.

Khushi Kapoor also joined in and dropped white heart emojis to show Priyanka some love. Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor also dropped heart emojis.

Dr Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013, after having a long battle with cancer. He was a physician in the Indian Army and took his last breath at the age of 62. Priyanka, who has often spoken about how close she was to him, was devastated after his death. Her father’s death took a toll on her mental health. In a nod to her father, Priyanka got the words ‘Daddy’s little girl’ inked on her wrist in his handwriting. Priyanka often speaks about how her dad was her biggest cheerleader.

Meanwhile, Priyanka embraced motherhood this year as she and Nick welcomed a daughter via surrogacy. Though the actress had kept the identity of the baby under the wraps, it was eventually leaked that they named the daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Although both Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas have refrained from showing the face of baby Malti to the public, the couple has shared glimpses of the toddler on social media. Recently, the actress dropped another set of adorable pictures of Malti on her Instagram handle which has created a buzz once again. “Love like no other," captioned PeeCee on the post.

