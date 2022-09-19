Priyanka Chopra Shares Unseen Pic of Daughter Malti Marie, Says 'Big Apple Here We Come'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often drop glimpses of their daughter Malti Maltie on social media, however, the couple has not revealed her face yet. Recently, the actress shared yet another photo of her daughter and it is too adorable to miss. In the photo, her face is hidden but we can see her tiny hands and legs. She is seen in her stroller as she travels in a car with the actress. She is also seen wearing pink adorable shoes.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Big (apple emoji) here we come." Take a look at her post:

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter through surrogacy this year. In January, they took to social media to share a statement that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

A couple of days ago, Nick Jonas celebrated his birthday. On the occasion, Priyanka’s friends, too, wished him and dropped photos with him. One of their friends also shared a photo with Malti. The singer turned 30 on Friday, September 16. Priyanka’s best friend Tamanna Dutt shared a never-before-seen picture of the couple along with their daughter. Abiding by Priyanka’s decision to not reveal Malti’s face, Tamanna used a heart emoji to cover the little one’s face but Priyanka and Nick were seen sporting their biggest smiles in the picture. Sharing the picture, Tamanna wrote, “Happiest Birthday Jiju! Miss u guys."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has It’s All Coming Back To Me and the television series Citadel lined up. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra’s second Amazon Prime Video project, following the announcement of the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show that she will host alongside Nick Jonas. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. in the pipeline. She will co-star with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the film.

