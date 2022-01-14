Priyanka Chopra Slams Journalist Who Questioned Her Credentials for Oscars: 'That Pissed Me Off'

Priyanka Chopra has said that she got “pissed off" last year at the remarks of an Australian journalist who questioned her contribution to movies for announcing Oscar nominations. In March last year, an Australian entertainment journalist tweeted wondering why the 39-year-old actor and her musician-husband Nick Jonas were roped in to unveil nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Priyanka had later strongly reacted to the journalist’s tweet by sharing a video listing over 60 acting credits from her almost two decade-long career — at home in Bollywood, including “Mary Kom", “7 Khoon Maaf", “Bajirao Mastani", her international debut with the ABC series “Quantico" to her Hollywood feature debut “Baywatch".

Priyanka has once again opened up about the incident during a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “I usually don’t get mad, but that just pissed me off," the “Matrix Resurrections" star said.

She further said she usually confides in her family when she feels low and doesn’t seem to get affected by people’s opinions. “I’ll be mad, I’ll be angry, I’ll be annoyed. I’ll speak about it to my family. I might cry a little bit, but it doesn’t change my relationship with my work and what my actual quest is. My quest is not people’s opinions. My quest is my job. My quest is making sure that when someone watches something that I have done, it moves them or they enjoy it. My personal life, who I am, all of that is not my job," she said.

