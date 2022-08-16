Priyanka Chopra Slips into Bathrobe for Steamy Bathroom Video: 'Mirror Mirror on the Wall...'

It is getting hot in here and we blame Priyanka Chopra for it! The gorgeous actress on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a steamy video to tease an upcoming announcement. In the video, she was seen wearing a printed satin bathrobe while she was surrounded by steam.

She wrote the date August 28 on the mirror, hinting at a big announcement awaiting fans. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, “Mirror mirror on the wall… I can’t wait to reveal it all #StayTuned." Fans began speculating if she was about to announce a film.

Advertisement

“Wonder if is related to Citadel, or your movies or if is the Anomaly launch in India or worldwide? Or a new line of something," a fan wrote. “I feel it’s either Anomaly launching worldwide or she’s launching something," another added. “You have raised the temperature," a third added.

Priyanka has been spending time with her family lately. Priyanka welcomed her daughter with Nick Jonas earlier this year via surrogacy and has been often sharing glimpses of the little one on Instagram. On Monday (IST), Priyanka shared a new set of glimpses of her baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Instagram Story.

The actress decided to spend her weekend with her daughter Malti Marie and her dogs. Priyanka shared a series of photos of her “perfect Sunday" on her Instagram Story. Priyanka and Nick recently also spent time by the poll in their LA home and shared breathtaking pictures from there as well.

Advertisement

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Anthony Mackie. She will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. Back home, PeeCee features in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film is expected to go on floors next year. Besides these, Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here