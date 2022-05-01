Priyanka Chopra Slips Into Crop Top, Short Skirt for Game of Golf; Nick Jonas Asks: 'Why Are You So Hot?'

Priyanka Chopra is having a memorable weekend! The actress kicked off the weekend with some pool time and followed it by attending Vir Das’ comedy show. Now, on Sunday morning (IST), Priyanka revealed that she and her singer-husband Nick Jonas stepped out for a game of golf.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared pictures from her day in the sun. In the first picture, Priyanka was seen wearing a zebra printed crop top and a short skirt, posing on the golf field. She completed her OOTD with a pair of white shoes, a gold wristwatch and a pair of sunglasses. She followed it up with a picture of Nick seated in the golf cart. He was joined by the couple’s friends. In other pictures, Priyanka was seen taking a selfie by herself and her friend.

PeeCee shared the pictures with the caption, “It was a good day." Nick was blown away by his wife. The singer took to the comments section and said, “Why are you so hot?!"

Priyanka has been stationed in Los Angeles for a while now. After a year full of travelling and wrapping work, the actress seems to be taking a break from work to spend time with her baby. For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick welcomed a baby earlier this year via surrogacy. While Priyanka is yet to talk about it, Daily Mail reported that the couple welcomed a girl.

TMZ then leaked the daughter’s name. Claiming that they got access to the baby’s birth certificate, the publication said that the couple has named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The publication also claimed that their daughter arrived just after 8 p.m. on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego, California.

On the work front, Priyanka has numerous projects in the making. The actress’ immediate projects include Tect For You, Citadel and Jee Le Zara.

