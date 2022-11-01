Priyanka Chopra Sports Big Smile When Asked About Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy, Asks Paparazzo Not To Push

Priyanka Chopra touched down in Mumbai on Tuesday after almost three years. Not only was she welcomed by a sea of paparazzi at the airport but she also had to tackle a number of questions by the media present at the venue. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Priyanka was seen trying to calm the paparazzi and also dealing with questions, one of which was about Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy.

Upon arrival at the Mumbai airport, Priyanka made her way out of the airport and was heard asking the paparazzi to not push each other. She was then asked to share her thoughts on Alia’s pregnancy. The actress chose not to comment but sported a big smile instead. Watch the video below:

Last year, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra announced that they will be working together on the road-trip-themed film Jee Le Zaraa. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the actors were expected to start filming this year but the film got delayed. The film also stars Katrina Kaif.

As per an Etimes report, Priyanka is in Mumbai to launch her shampoo line. Pinkvilla reported that besides the launch, Priyanka could likely meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bhardwaj during her visit.

“Priyanka’s association with Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali goes back a long way, and they have been meaning to collaborate for another project for a long time now. The directors have also shared a few ideas and stories with Priyanka, and she will be meeting them during this trip to take the conversations forward. However, this isn’t a very long trip and her plan is to accommodate as much as she can during this visit," a source told Pinkvilla.

Priyanka confessed she was excited about travelling to India. “Finally.. going home. After almost 3 years.." she captioned the picture featuring her boarding pass.

