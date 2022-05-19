Priyanka Chopra Sports Bloody Face On Sets Of Citadel, Says 'Shoulda Seen The Other Guy'

Priyanka Chopra has been busy with her upcoming series Citadel. The actress has been sharing BTS glimpses from the sets. On Wednesday, she shared a picture of her ‘rough day’ at work and now, in the wee hours of Thursday (IST), Priyanka shared yet another gruesome picture from the sets.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a picture in which her face was covered with (fake) blood. The actress was casually enjoying ice cream while she waited for the shoot to resume. Sharing the selfie, Priyanka said, “Ice cream for lunch. Shoulda seen the other guy (winking emoji)."

Although Priyanka has not revealed the location of her shoot, the actress had revealed that she had to resume work just two days after she and Nick Jonas brought their daughter home. Having welcomed their little one earlier this year, the couple’s daughter had to spend over 100 days in the NICU.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you," Priyanka said in a long Mother’s Day post. She also shared the first glimpse of their daughter in the post.

Priyanka had been shooting for Citadel since last year. She had moved to London for a few months, where the shoot was taking place. The series, which will stream on Amazon Prime, also stars Game of Thrones and Eternals star Richard Madden in the lead.

