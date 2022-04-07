Priyanka Chopra Spots 'Made in India' Manhole Cover in US, Shares Picture

Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday shared a picture in front of a Made in India manhole cover in Los Angeles. The global star shared a picture of the cover from the streets of the city.

Priyanka was accompanied by her niece Krishna. In the picture, on the spot of the manhole, Priyanka can be seen posing for the photo with her niece. The actress was also seen flaunting a rockstar sign.

In the picture, Priyanka Chopra is in a full sleeve white jersey-T-shirt paired with red pants rocking the look. She completed her look with black shoes and tied her hair in a ponytail. The actress opted for golden hoop earrings along with a fanny bag. Meanwhile, little munchkin Krishna wore a yellow dress, jacket, and red cap paired with pink shoes.

Sharing this picture, Priyanka wrote, “Made in India." She also tagged her cousin Divya Jyoti and her daughter Krishna in this post. Priyanka had this manhole on Sunday on her way to her husband singer Nick Jonas’ baseball match.

Priyanka Chopra, giving major couple goals, is often seen supporting Nick at his concerts and games. In one of these pictures, Nick is seen in action, while Priyanka was watching him playing from a stand.

In one of the pictures, Krishna was seen clicking Priyanka’s photo. Priyanka was posing for the photo on the game field itself. Moreover, Priyanka also shared a photo of Nick with his team.

In the last picture, Priyanka Chopra was seen standing on the field wearing a jersey with the number ‘two’ written on the back. “Game Day," the caption of the post read.

