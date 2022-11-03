Priyanka Chopra Styles A Sexy Bralette With A Power Suit For Work Day In Mumbai, Watch Video

East or West, Priyanka Chopra knows how to slay! The actress is in Mumbai on a short trip after three years to launch her hair product and she is ensuring her fashion game is on point. On Thursday, Priyanka was seen stepping out for promotional work wearing a power suit and striking a bold pose.

Priyanka was seen wearing an ash lilac blazer with a matching pair of pants. She opted to slip into a matching bralette as well. She completed her look with curly locks and a pair of white heels. PeeCee was seen posing for the cameras for a quick minute before making her way to the event.

The Quantico star is making the most of her trip to Mumbai. Priyanka was at a beauty store in Churchgate on Wednesday for promotional activities. But before the visit, she made a quick pitstop at the Marine Drive and posed for a few pictures.

Sharing a video from the visit, Priyanka said, “Pit stop at an old haunt…. Even if just for a minute #IYKYK Mumbai, I’ve missed you!"

Priyanka arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The actress flashed a million-dollar smile as she stepped out of the Mumbai airport. She was greeted by a sea of paparazzi stationed outside the airport. Priyanka has come to India almost after three years. This visit is extra special to her Indian fans as this marks her first trip to the country after she and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead. Priyanka has a number of projects in the pipeline. Her upcoming international release is Love Again, slated to release on May 12, 2023. Earlier titled It’s All Coming Back to Me, the film is directed by James C. Strouse and also stars Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Steve Oram. She also has Citadel, Jee Le Zaraa, and Ending Things.

