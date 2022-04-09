Priyanka Chopra Takes a Stand on the Refugee Crisis in Ukraine, Urges World Leaders to Help

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, several celebrities and media personalities have stood up to address the issue and called on the netizens to help support the many missions and NGOs that are trying to provide relief to the innumerable refugees and victims of the war. Actor Priyanka Chopra joined this group of celebrities by posting a news clipping of Ukraine in February 2022. She had called the situation “terrifying" and said it was difficult to even comprehend how the situation had escalated to a “catastrophic point."

Recently, the actor took to Instagram and posted a video captioned, “World leaders, we need you to stand up for refugees around the world to ensure that they get the support they need now. We can’t just stand by and watch. It’s gone on too long!". In the video, she urged leaders around the world to stand up and take initiative for the many refugees who seem to be spewing out of Ukraine at an alarming pace. She requested them to listen to and support the various advocates and activists who are trying to manage the crisis and support in transferring them to other countries.

She stated that 2 million children were “forced to leave everything behind in search of safety in neighbouring countries", and 2.5 million children were displaced in their own home country. She further continued that the situation is, “One of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War 2. These numbers are staggering. So much trauma for so many young lives which will forever be carved into their memories. None of these children will ever be the same again after what they have seen and what they have experienced."

The White Tiger actress continued her video by asking leaders of prominent countries like the UK and Australia among several others if they would stand up for the thousands of refugees that require their financial help. In addition to this, the actor also prompted her viewers to share her video or make their own or post an activist’s video to magnify the issue and intensify the message.

