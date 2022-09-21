Priyanka Chopra Takes Daughter Malti For a Walk In a Park As They Enjoy Their First Vacation In New York

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in New York, is spending some quality time with her little daughter Malti Marie Jonas. The actress who flew to the Big Apple to attend the United Nation General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF was accompanied by her little one and are making the most of it in the city. Priyanka Chopra has been sharing pictures from their visit and it’s truly adorable. She recently shared a picture of her and Malti Marie taking a walk in the park.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra dropped an adorable picture where she is seen holding her little one as they take a walk in the park. The Quantico actress can be seen wearing an abstract print co-ord set and teamed it with a denim jacket. She completed her look with a white hat and round sunglasses and opted for open hair. Malti, on the other hand, is seen wearing a cute floral dress and a headband. However, Priyanka decided to hide Malti’s face in the picture. The actress captioned the post by saying, “It’s a walk in the park". Take a look at the post below.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are trying to keep their daughter from the paparazzi and social media. However, they frequently post images of their daughter on Instagram without showing her face. Just yesterday, the Bajirao Mastani actress shared another two pictures with Malti on her Instagram handle. In the clicks, the actress was seen sitting near a window, while Malti was resting on her lap looking at the big city. The actress wore a multi-coloured night suit, while Malti looked cutest in a grey dress with giraffe prints. She captioned the post saying, “Our first trip to the big (apple)".

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter in January this year. Later in the month of May, PeeCee announced that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally home after spending 100 days in NICU. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," she had written.

