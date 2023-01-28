Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples. They often dish out major relationships and couple goals. In a recent interview, the actress talked about having matching tattoos with the singer. The actress who has been married to Nick for almost 5 years now shared, that in order to honour his proposal they got inked.

Back in November 2018, Priyanka married Nick in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. Speaking with British Vogue, the actress shared, that their tattoo design was inspired by Nick’s proposal to her. “I have a check and a box behind my ears. My husband has them on his arms. When he proposed, he asked me if I checked all his boxes and if would I check another one?" Nick proposed Priyanka back in July 2018. The Matrix actress also opened up about her other tattoo – a map of the world on her arm – Priyanka said, “When I put my arm down, India’s right next to my heart.".

Priyanka was the cover star of British Vogue’s February issue. Her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas also featured with her in one of the photos for the magazine. Priyanka and Maltie looked gorgeous in shades of red for the pictures. In the same interview, the actress also opened up on why they opted for surrogacy to welcome their little girl. “I had medical complications," she said, “this was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months,"

She shared, “I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her".

Earlier this month, Priyanka and Nick had hosted their daughter’s first birthday party. The couple shared a bundle of happy moments from the celebration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. She also has the highly anticipated Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

