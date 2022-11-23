Priyanka Chopra Talks About People Jeopardising Her Career, Says 'I Wasn’t Cast Just Because...'

Priyanka Chopra is not just a big name in Bollywood but she is also making her mark globally. The actress had recently flown down to India after 3 years to launch and promote her haircare product line. Priyanka is also known for being vocal about social issues and the actress often talks openly about issues that bother her as well. During one of her recent interviews, she shared that people were trying to ‘jeopardise’ her career.

During her appearance in The Ranveer Show, the actress said, “I have had people wanting to jeopardise my career, take away from my work, make sure I wasn’t cast just because I was doing well in what I was doing. "

She continued, “But that’s not what stops me. I don’t sit and wait and harp on, maybe I will cry one night when an opportunity was taken away from me, but I don’t sit in the s**t. You have to shut off the noise. Focus on the one person who believes in you. Focus on light, a little bit of inspiration that you might see and that’s the hardest thing to do because you are bogged down by baggage and shackles of people holding you down."

She further added that in India, very few people are happy for someone else’s success. Explaining the reason, she said, “My hypothesis is, we were colonised till 1947. We’ve just about, not even been 100 years, been our own country, our own people." The actress continued, “If we only collectively banded together and supported other successful people in our fields, we would be unstoppable in the world. We are one-fifth of the world’s population."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections. She has an interesting lineup of films and series. The actress will next be seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan. Then the actress has the web series Citadel in the pipeline. Not just that, Priyanka Chopra will also be making her Bollywood comeback with the film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

